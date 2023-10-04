ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FCTA continues demolition of shanties, illegal structures to give Abuja facelift

News Agency Of Nigeria

The director said the department had continually sensitised settlers against erecting shanties in unauthorised locations.

Bulldozers demolishing a shanty in Jahi, Abuja on Wednesday.
Bulldozers demolishing a shanty in Jahi, Abuja on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

Director, Development Control, FCTA, Mukhtar Galadima said the exercise was also to restore the Abuja Master Plan and improve serenity and security in the capital city.

He added that it was also in the continuation of the cleaning and sanitation programmes of the FCT Administration.

“To a large extent, what we are doing now is enhancing the security architecture of the FCT and enhancing the architectural quality of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is why we are removing shanties, which to a large extent will improve the serenity of the capital city,” he said.

Galadima explained that the shanties in Jahi District were erected on a proposed arterial corridor beginning from Nnamdi Azikiwe Ring Road.

He said the department would consult with relevant stakeholders on what needed to be done in the area before the main road goes into operation.

The director added that the department had continually sensitised settlers against erecting shanties in unauthorised locations.

Galadima advised occupants of shanties across Abuja to pack their valuables and appealed to residents to report any emerging shanties in any location to relevant authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, Peter Olumuji, Secretary, Command and Control Unit, Department of Security Services, FCTA, said social vices were rampant in shanties.

He said that “strangler’’, an equipment used by “one-chance’’ criminals who rob and push passengers out of moving vehicles could be readily found in the shanties.

“Once they use this to strangle a person, there is no way the person will survive and if he or she survives, any item he or she is holding will definitely drop,’’ he said.

He stressed that the clean-up in Jahi would curb insecurity between the Gwarinpa Housing Estate and the Mabushi area.

Olumuji added that the cashew plantation in the area was also removed because the plantation served as a safe haven for criminals.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Focus on development, leave certificate matter alone - Tinubu's minister tells Nigerians

Focus on development, leave certificate matter alone - Tinubu's minister tells Nigerians

11 essential documents vehicle owners must have in Nigeria

11 essential documents vehicle owners must have in Nigeria

Reps call for urgent repair of Benin-Warri highway over tanker explosion

Reps call for urgent repair of Benin-Warri highway over tanker explosion

Ortom condoles Dunamis over church collapse that killed pastor in Benue

Ortom condoles Dunamis over church collapse that killed pastor in Benue

8,000-bed LASU hostel ready for allocation – VC

8,000-bed LASU hostel ready for allocation – VC

Mechanism in place to prevent diphtheria outbreak – Edo agency

Mechanism in place to prevent diphtheria outbreak – Edo agency

FCTA continues demolition of shanties, illegal structures to give Abuja facelift

FCTA continues demolition of shanties, illegal structures to give Abuja facelift

FG investigates death of 4 family members from electrocution in Taraba

FG investigates death of 4 family members from electrocution in Taraba

Female engineers teach elderly citizens new tech trends to bridge gap

Female engineers teach elderly citizens new tech trends to bridge gap

Pulse Sports

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bakare made a suggestion to President Tinubu on how cassava can improve the value of the Naira [MIT News]

'For commodification of the naira, use cassava' [Pulse Explainer]

Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.

BREAKING: Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo [PMNews]

FG declares Monday public holiday to mark 63rd Independence anniversary