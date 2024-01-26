ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FCTA allocates ₦7 billion to offset primary school teachers' salary arrears

News Agency Of Nigeria

The FCTA says it would pay 40% of the outstanding arrears while the Area Councils pay 60%.

FCTA allocates ₦7 billion to offset primary school teachers' salary arrears [lagos teachers conference]
FCTA allocates ₦7 billion to offset primary school teachers' salary arrears [lagos teachers conference]

Recommended articles

Hayyo said this during a familiarisation visit to the management of the FCT Universal Basic Education Board on Thursday in Abuja. He said the FCTA would pay 40% of the outstanding arrears while the Area Councils pay 60%.

He also said the Administration had directed the Area Councils to pay the money within three months likewise FCT, adding that the money would be deducted from the source and sent to them. The Education Secretary said this was to ensure that the teachers went back to the classrooms.

He affirmed that FCT UBEB was a key agency in the Administration, and has proven its commitment to the core mandate of ensuring that every child of school age in the Territory was given access to school. He said that the Board with over 1000 schools still suffers from a shortage of teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hayyo, however, said that the administration was studying the challenges to find a solution to it.

“The essence of this visit is to see how the secretariat can collaborate with the Board towards achieving its mandate.

“I am thankful to God that the Board has counterpart funding in addition to the BESDA account.

“I promise that the available resources from UBEC and UBEB will be used to address the challenges,” Hayyo said.

He said that the Secretariat would ensure the take-off of Karshi Model School adding that maximum support would be given to Karshi and Korea Model schools to showcase FCT to the world. Hayyo said that when the FCT Minister finally approves the recruitment of teachers, the method of recruitment would be based on Area Councils.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, one cannot be from Bwari and apply for a teaching appointment in Kuje, this will reduce the issue of lack of teachers and complaints of insecurity in some of the schools.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Acting Executive Chairman of FCT Universal Basic Education, Dr Alhassan Sule, told the Education Secretary that the board has nine departments and four critical units.

Sule said girl child education was promoted through the establishment of Ako Girls’ Secondary School in addition to the board’s special schools amongst others. He informed the Education Secretary of how the Board was partnering with NGOs to develop schools in the FCT.

He enumerated the challenges facing the Board including the lack of vehicles for Directors to discharge their duties more effectively and the increasing population which was overstretching education facilities in the territory.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian bank USSD codes in 2024

Nigerian bank USSD codes in 2024

Cleric expresses concern over rising divorce, urges couples to prioritise endurance in marriages

Cleric expresses concern over rising divorce, urges couples to prioritise endurance in marriages

FCTA allocates ₦7 billion to offset primary school teachers' salary arrears

FCTA allocates ₦7 billion to offset primary school teachers' salary arrears

Fayose's money laundering trial adjourned as judge is on official assignment

Fayose's money laundering trial adjourned as judge is on official assignment

Sanwo-Olu announces plan to float airline and build airport in Lekki

Sanwo-Olu announces plan to float airline and build airport in Lekki

Chief Edwin Clark tells President Tinubu to caution FCT Minister Wike

Chief Edwin Clark tells President Tinubu to caution FCT Minister Wike

ARCN recruits 1,650 scientists to enhance food security in Nigeria

ARCN recruits 1,650 scientists to enhance food security in Nigeria

Nothing is wrong with our paracetamol - NAFDAC debunks under-dosed paracetamol

Nothing is wrong with our paracetamol - NAFDAC debunks under-dosed paracetamol

Supreme Court upholds 5-year jail term for former lawmaker Farouk Lawan

Supreme Court upholds 5-year jail term for former lawmaker Farouk Lawan

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Enugu Fire Service averts fire disaster in petrol station, neighbourhood (The Sun Nigeria)

Enugu Fire Service averts fire disaster in petrol station, neighbourhood

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

Katsina Govt partners SMEDAN to boost MSMEs in the state

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]

APC triumphs as Supreme Court affirms Gov Uba Sani’s victory

No tariff increase for now in our franchise - Kaduna Electric(BusinessDay)

No tariff increase for now in our franchise - Kaduna Electric