FCT residents moan as electricity union throws nation into darkness

The consumers appealed to the union as well as the management of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to resolve the issues so as to and restore power.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE in a notice signed by its General Secretary, Mr Joe Ajaero, directed its members to stop work from Aug. 17.

”You are hereby enjoined to mobilise immediately for serious picketing of TCN Headquarters and Stations nationwide over the directive by the TCN Board that all Principal Managers (PMs) n acting capacity going to Assistant General Manager (AGM) must appear for a promotion interview,” the letter said.

“This directive is in contravention of our Conditions of Service and Career Progression Paths and was unilaterally done without the relevant Stakeholders”, the union said.

The union also decried the failure of the authorities to pay the entitlement of former staff of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) since December, 2019.

Mrs Sadiya Mohammed, a Cold Room Owner in Kado Fish Market said the strike was out of place as most of the demand of the union was uncalled for.

Mohammed said that the issues in contention could had been resolved without going on strike at this time when Nigerians had just started enjoying constant power supply.

“The strike was not necessary as both parties could have settled the issue to avoid putting Nigerians in darkness.

“I am appealing to the union and the management of TCN to settle the matter as we are tired of strikes in Nigeria,‘’ she said.

Mrs Ngozi Okonkwo, a civil servant said that the reason for the strike was neither here or there, adding that the union was being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians.

Okonkwo said, “the country has been having challenges of National Grid collapse and we are just coming out of it and few weeks after they are going on strike.”

“The funny thing is that what they are asking for is ridiculous, they want to go for promotion exam or interview, how can a civil servant not go for promotion exams and interview.

“We are all civil servants, we go for interviews and promotion exams.”

Mr Segun Alabi, a welder in Lugbe said that the strike would affect his business, adding that it was not easy for him to do his job without electricity.

Alabi appealed to both parties to resolve the issues amicably to save Nigerians from blackout.

Another resident, Mr Raymond Adodo of Lugbe appealed to the union to return to work to save Nigerians from hardship