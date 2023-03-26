FCT residents assist needy in spite of naira scarcity

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is in spite of the current Naira scarcity occasioned by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Naira redesign policy.

NAN also reports that some of the residents said they decided to help because the physically challenged persons were more hit by the scarcity.

Agnes Oche, a businesswoman seen giving money to a visually impaired man in the Central Area of the FCT, said she was moved by the man’s condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said although the cash crunch was affecting her, she did not want it to deter her from helping the needy.

“We are all suffering from the Naira scarcity but there are people whose conditions are worse and these are the physically challenged persons.

“This set of people have always relied on our goodwill and we will continue to assist no matter how little.

“I do not have much cash on me but I believe the little I have given him will assist him to get some food, perhaps he has not eaten today,” she said.

Farida Usman, a fruit seller told NAN that she made it a point of duty to assist the physically challenged on a daily basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uzoamaka, a food vendor, popularly called Madam Uzo decried the hallowing experience physically challenged persons go through on a daily basis.

“I am struggling to make ends meet because the Naira scarcity has seriously affected my business.