A statement by DSP Anjuguri Manzah, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT on Sunday in Abuja said that the student was rescued on Jan. 31 unhurt.

He said that the student was abducted on Jan. 28 and that his rescue followed an order to commence investigation into the abduction by the Commissioner of Police in charge of FCT, Mr Bala Ciroma.

Manzah pledged the commitment of the command to protecting lives and property in the territory. He expressed appreciation to the residents of the territory for providing the police with useful information.

According to him, the command can be reached on 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 in case of distress.

He added that the student was kidnapped in the residence of one Ahmed Adamu who lives off the premises of the college, by some armed men in the early hours of Jan. 28.

Manzah said that Adamu, who reported the incident to the police said that some armed men had stormed his house at about 1 a.m and abducted the student who was sleeping on the same bed with his children.