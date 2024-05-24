ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FCT Police arrest officer for accidentally shooting resident to death

News Agency Of Nigeria

The tragic and unprecedented incident happened in the Byazhin area of Abuja on Wednesday at about 9:45 pm.

FCT Police arrest officer for accidentally shooting resident to death
FCT Police arrest officer for accidentally shooting resident to death

Recommended articles

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja. Adeh said the tragic and unprecedented incident happened in the Byazhin area of Abuja on Wednesday at about 9:45 pm.

She said the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Benneth Igweh, has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Adeh said the CP has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department to commence an immediate and discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the CP expressed his profound and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the public at large. Adeh said the CP condemned the unprofessional and disheartening conduct of the police officer while he assured the family and the public of swift justice.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps slams Health Ministry for terminating $100m Malaria loan agreement

Reps slams Health Ministry for terminating $100m Malaria loan agreement

Sanusi's reinstatement as Kano Emir suffers fresh setback

Sanusi's reinstatement as Kano Emir suffers fresh setback

Tinubu reroutes Lagos-Calabar project to save undersea cables, ancestral homes

Tinubu reroutes Lagos-Calabar project to save undersea cables, ancestral homes

Boko Haram commander, 5 fighters surrender in Borno, embrace peace

Boko Haram commander, 5 fighters surrender in Borno, embrace peace

Kogi Police rescue 5 kidnapped victims, recover AK-47 in forest operation

Kogi Police rescue 5 kidnapped victims, recover AK-47 in forest operation

FCT Police arrest officer for accidentally shooting resident to death

FCT Police arrest officer for accidentally shooting resident to death

'Sanusi's reinstatement dangerous for Kano' - APC group tells Gov Yusuf

'Sanusi's reinstatement dangerous for Kano' - APC group tells Gov Yusuf

High Court rejects bid to restore 1963 Constitution, calls it incompetent

High Court rejects bid to restore 1963 Constitution, calls it incompetent

Kazim almost lost his eye inside SARS torture room and spent nearly 2 years in prison

Kazim almost lost his eye inside SARS torture room and spent nearly 2 years in prison

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani [Punch]

Kaduna Government to set up TV station in Zaria

Sim Fubara [Facebook]

My govt has been doing lots of work without noise, media show - Fubara

The world can't afford to neglect Nigeria's economic potentials - Shettima [Presidency]

The world can't afford to neglect Nigeria's economic potentials - Shettima

Fire incident at Lagos depot won't affect petrol supply - NNPC assures Nigerians [Vanguard]

Fire incident at Lagos depot won't affect petrol supply - NNPC assures Nigerians