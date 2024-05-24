FCT Police arrest officer for accidentally shooting resident to death

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja. Adeh said the tragic and unprecedented incident happened in the Byazhin area of Abuja on Wednesday at about 9:45 pm.

She said the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Benneth Igweh, has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Adeh said the CP has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department to commence an immediate and discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

ADVERTISEMENT