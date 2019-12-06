The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello has commended the territory’s Sharia Court of Appeal for living up to its responsibilities in the dispensation of justice to residents.

Bello gave the commendation when he received a delegation from the FCT Sharia Court of Appeal led by Grand Khadi, Justice Ibrahim Imam on a courtesy visit to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The Minister pledged the support of the FCTA to the nation’s judiciary, adding that the judiciary carried lots of responsibilities and deserved support from stakeholders.

Bello said that the FCTA was mindful of the challenges faced by the court daily as result of rapid growth of the territory.

He also assured that the FCTA would continue to provide necessary support and enabling environment for the court in the discharge of its responsibilities.

He praised the court for its openness and accessibility and advised the Grand Khadi not to hesitate to ask for assistance in the execution of his mandate should the need arise.

Earlier, the Grand Khadi, who commended Bello for his selfless service to the people, thanked the Almighty God for his reappointment as FCT Minister.

He said that the court had always enjoyed cordial relationship with the FCTA, especially with Bello as FCT Minister.