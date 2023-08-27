ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wike frowns at congratulatory billboards, advertorials over ministerial job

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ogunleye said that Wike’s foremost duty lies in contributing to the development and growth of the FCT and the well-being of residents and the nation as a whole.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike. [Twitter/@GovWike]
Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike. [Twitter/@GovWike]

Recommended articles

The Director of Press, Office of the Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

“The attention of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has been drawn to lamp post billboards, full scale billboards and other adverts congratulating him on his appointment as minister.

“While the minister deeply appreciates the warm wishes and support of the citizens, he kindly, but strongly requests that such billboards and advertisements be discontinued forthwith.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The minister acknowledges the overwhelming goodwill from the residents of the FCT and beyond and understands the sentiment behind these congratulatory displays and is genuinely touched by the show of support.

“However, in the spirit of public service and commitment to his responsibilities, the minister wishes to focus his full attention on assisting President Bola Tinubu in realising his vision and renewed hope agenda for Nigeria,” he said.

Ogunleye said that Wike’s foremost duty lies in contributing to the development and growth of the FCT and the well-being of residents and the nation as a whole.

He added that the minister held in high regard, the aspirations and expectations of the FCT residents, and he remained dedicated to fulfilling his role with utmost sincerity and dedication.

According to him, this can be achieved by concentrating all efforts on the task at hand and joining hands with public servants to serve the country to the best of their abilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wike sincerely hopes that the public will understand his perspective and continue to extend their support and cooperation.

“He looks forward to working hand in hand with all stakeholders to build a stronger, more prosperous, and united FCT and Nigeria,” the director said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA arrests 84 suspects, seizes 451.976kg illicit drugs in Kaduna

NDLEA arrests 84 suspects, seizes 451.976kg illicit drugs in Kaduna

Tijjaniyya urges Tinubu, ECOWAS to opt for diplomatic solution on Niger

Tijjaniyya urges Tinubu, ECOWAS to opt for diplomatic solution on Niger

NEMA takes proactive, robust steps to contain flood disaster in South-East

NEMA takes proactive, robust steps to contain flood disaster in South-East

Nigerian Catholic Priest prays for 'gallant soldiers of Christ'

Nigerian Catholic Priest prays for 'gallant soldiers of Christ'

NDLEA seizes 514,420 pills of suspected hard drugs in 3 states, FCT

NDLEA seizes 514,420 pills of suspected hard drugs in 3 states, FCT

Cross River NMA suspends strike, gives govt 2 weeks to rescue member

Cross River NMA suspends strike, gives govt 2 weeks to rescue member

We must leave legacy of prosperity for generations to come — Adeleke

We must leave legacy of prosperity for generations to come — Adeleke

Fuel marketers kick against state govts’ takeover of downstream regulator role

Fuel marketers kick against state govts’ takeover of downstream regulator role

Don’t politicise FG’s palliative, Nigerians warn governors

Don’t politicise FG’s palliative, Nigerians warn governors

Pulse Sports

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Michelle Alozie opens up on how she balances cancer research and football

Michelle Alozie opens up on how she balances cancer research and football

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend set to play for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in legends game

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend set to play for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in legends game

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Nigerians expect you to serve, deliver with integrity  —  Tinubu tells new ministers

Barrister Hannatu Musawa.

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Nyesom Wike is the new Minister of the FCT. (Ripples)

Wike makes promises and threats on his first day as Minister of FCT