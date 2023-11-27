FCT Fire Service partners with Police, others to tackle attack on its personnel

The Spokesman of the service, Mr Ibrahim Tauheed, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja that they were also engaging communities to raise awareness about the importance of their work.

“To discourage hoodlums from interfering with our fire-fighting operations, we are considering increasing community engagements through outreach programmes to raise awareness about the importance of our work.

“Collaborating with local authorities and community leaders, including district heads and chiefs, will go a long way in addressing the ugly trend,” he added.

The spokesman said they would continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies for backup during emergencies to deter hoodlums from attacking fire service personnel and looting properties.

“The recent Samsung warehouse fire experience was an excellent example where hoodlums and other miscreants in their large numbers attacked our personnel to pave way for their nefarious activities.