FCT Education director wins woman-of-the-year award

Hajiya Neemat Abdulrahim, Director, FCT Education Resource Centre, has been honoured with the “2023 Woman of the year Award” for exemplary leadership and contributions to the development of education in the country.

Abdulrahim, alongside other awardees, received the award at the 14th Nigeria Festival of Awards, in Abuja. The FCT director, who appreciated the organisers for the award, said she would continue to ensure credibility and work towards the growth of the education sector in the country.

“I feel highly honoured to be nominated and given this award as the woman of the year in 2023.

“I thank God and I appreciate God for what he has done in my life and I feel highly honoured that the little I am contributing to the nation is recognized.

“This award is a motivation to me and I believe that with this award, it will make me to do that thing which I have been doing, which is to add more contributions to the development of education in the FCT and in Nigeria.

“It will spur me to do more and to see that we uplift and take education to the greater heights,” she said.