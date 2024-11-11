FCT Consumers protest prepaid meter price hike amid economic hardship

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos), announced the increase in the price of prepaid meters on their various official X handles, with effect from November 5.

NAN recalls that the upward review followed an earlier increase in August, which further raised concerns among electricity consumers about affordability and accessibility.

The DisCos said the cost of a single-phase meter has increased from approximately ₦117,000 to as much as ₦149,800. This amount indicates an increase of about ₦32,800, while the three-phase meter rose from ₦206,345 to about ₦236,500 depending on the distribution company and meter vendors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the consumers spoke with NAN in separate interviews on Monday, describing the increase as unfair given the country’s harsh economic situation.

Alice Ogar, a Lugbe resident, said that when she wanted to buy a single-phase meter, she was told that the price had increased from ₦117,000 to ₦148,000. Ogar said that she was shocked because the last time she inquired about the price, it was ₦117, 000 and that was the amount she budgeted for the purchase of the meter.

"Everything keeps going up every day, it took me time to put this money together.

“I don’t know how to raise the additional amount to make it up,” she said.

Edem Okon said that in October, his neighbour bought a three-phase meter for ₦206,345.65 but that when he decided to buy, the price had risen to about ₦236,500. Okon said that the price increase at this time was not necessary as a lot of people are going through hardship.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Nothing is cheap and this is affecting everyone,” he added.

Itohan Efosa, who lives in Apo Resettlement, said that increasing the prices of meters during this period was discouraging as it made it more difficult to purchase the product. She said she planned to buy a meter to stop the estimated billing she was currently faced with, but that the price hike was a setback for him.

Frank Oloton, a resident of Kubwa, said that instead of increasing the prices of meters, the government should look for a way to give out the product free of charge to consumers. Oloton said that in the past, meters were given free to Nigerians but now, it is being paid for, besides being expensive.

"Why can’t the government find a way of giving these meters free to Nigerians to stop estimated billing,” he said.

Jude Okolo, who also resides in Kubwa, said that the increase in the prices of meters would encourage DisCos to continue with their estimated billing. Okolo, who said that many people were finding it difficult to feed, said it was disheartening that the prices of meters kept increasing.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Government should find a way of cushioning the effect of what Nigerians are going through during this period,” he stated.

Under the new price regime, customers under the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) will pay between ₦123,130.53 and ₦147,812.5 for single-phase meters, and ₦206,345.65 to ₦236,500 for three-phase meters.

Ibadan Disco said customers would pay between ₦130, 998 and ₦142,548 for a single-phase meter and ₦226, 556.25 to ₦232,008 for a three-phase-meter. For Kano Electricity Distribution, its customers will pay between ₦127,925 and ₦129,999 for a single-phase meter, and ₦223,793 to ₦235,425 for a three-phase meter.