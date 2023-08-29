ADVERTISEMENT
FCT considering transportation, food with ₦5bn palliative - Minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister noted that efforts were ongoing to bring back urban mass transportation to reduce the masses suffering.

Mr Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja [Twitter/@GovWike]
Wike stated this in Abuja on Monday after a closed-door meeting with contractors handling different projects in the FCT. The Federal Government had on Aug. 17 announced a ₦‎5 billion palliative for each state of the federation, including the FCT, to cushion the impact of the removal of the petrol subsidy.

Some of the state governments have confirmed receiving ₦‎2 billion from the amount, while awaiting the ₦‎3 billion balance. However, the minister said that the FCT was not included in the ₦‎5 billion palliative until he wrote a memo informing President Bola Tinubu of the development.

He added that Tinubu has approved the amount, adding that other states have received ₦‎2 billion already, expressing confidence that the FCT will equally receive soon.

But we are yet to decide on what to do with the ₦‎2 billion palliative. We have not chosen any area yet.

“Are we going to concentrate on food, but we are thinking that the issue of transportation is very very important, particularly the urban mass transit.

“People would like to have easy transportation to go to where they want to go, and if you give them rice and they eat the rice today, what about transportation tomorrow?

“So, we have not come up with what actually we are going to use the money for, but I believe food support and transportation is very key,” he said.

The minister added that efforts were ongoing to bring back urban mass transportation to be able to reduce the suffering of the masses in terms of transportation.

