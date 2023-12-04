ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FCT Area Councils, others share ₦4.96bn statutory allocation for October

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister appealed to the Department of Outdoors Advertisement and Signage (DOAS) to work in synergy with the 6 Area Councils.

FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud (right), addressing participanst during the 182nd Joint Account Allocation Committee , meeting, in Abuja on Monday [NAN]
FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud (right), addressing participanst during the 182nd Joint Account Allocation Committee , meeting, in Abuja on Monday [NAN]

Recommended articles

The amount was shared during the 182nd Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting, in Abuja on Monday. FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, who presided over the meeting, commended members of the committee for their valuable contributions to the development of the FCT.

A breakdown of the amount shows that the six Area Councils got ₦2.53 billion while ₦2.43 billion went to other programmes and schemes in the FCTA. Of the ₦2.53 billion, Abuja Municipal Area Council, received ₦517.55 million, Gwagwalada got ₦407.28 million, Kuje received ₦445.79 million, Bwari ₦390 million, Abaji ₦363.86 million while Kwali received ₦406.75 million.

Also, out of the ₦2.43 billion for programmes and schemes, ₦2.1 billion went to primary School teachers, ₦226.48 million earmarked as 15% pension fund. At total of ₦49.66 million was allocated as 1% training fund, while ₦107.85 was allocated as 10% employer pension contribution.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister appealed to the Department of Outdoors Advertisement and Signage (DOAS) to work in synergy with the six Area Councils to improve revenue generation in the territory.

She cautioned against friction among revenue generating departments, adding that collaboration would significantly improve FCTA’s Internally Generated Revenue.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police narrate how suspected cultists buried ex-community chairman alive in Rivers

Police narrate how suspected cultists buried ex-community chairman alive in Rivers

NSCDC boss urges security operatives to shun inter-agency rivalry

NSCDC boss urges security operatives to shun inter-agency rivalry

Federal Government resumes trial of suspected Boko Haram members

Federal Government resumes trial of suspected Boko Haram members

FCT Area Councils, others share ₦4.96bn statutory allocation for October

FCT Area Councils, others share ₦4.96bn statutory allocation for October

APC Chieftain criticises Tinubu's appointment of Wike as FCT Minister

APC Chieftain criticises Tinubu's appointment of Wike as FCT Minister

FG settles ₦52m fines, compensation for 399 inmates in Kaduna

FG settles ₦52m fines, compensation for 399 inmates in Kaduna

Kano NCS generates ₦6.9bn revenue in November

Kano NCS generates ₦6.9bn revenue in November

Mutfwang promises to clear ₦30bn pension arrears to alleviate sufferings of retirees

Mutfwang promises to clear ₦30bn pension arrears to alleviate sufferings of retirees

Nigerian Army admits bombing over 30 Kaduna villagers by mistake

Nigerian Army admits bombing over 30 Kaduna villagers by mistake

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (left) and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Punch]

Tinubu’s govt has done what past administrations couldn't do  —  Dapo Abiodun

Kola Karim, Advisory board chairman of British American Tobacco Nigeria [New African Magazine]

British American Tobacco Nigeria (BAT) appoints Karim as advisory board chairman

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) donates ₦150m nuclear equipment to ABU Zaria [ATB Group]

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) donates ₦150m nuclear equipment to ABU Zaria

Nigerian Primary School pupils. [Dataphyte]

Nigeria has 45 million children in primary schools - UBEC