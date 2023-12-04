FCT Area Councils, others share ₦4.96bn statutory allocation for October

The amount was shared during the 182nd Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting, in Abuja on Monday. FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, who presided over the meeting, commended members of the committee for their valuable contributions to the development of the FCT.

A breakdown of the amount shows that the six Area Councils got ₦2.53 billion while ₦2.43 billion went to other programmes and schemes in the FCTA. Of the ₦2.53 billion, Abuja Municipal Area Council, received ₦517.55 million, Gwagwalada got ₦407.28 million, Kuje received ₦445.79 million, Bwari ₦390 million, Abaji ₦363.86 million while Kwali received ₦406.75 million.

Also, out of the ₦2.43 billion for programmes and schemes, ₦2.1 billion went to primary School teachers, ₦226.48 million earmarked as 15% pension fund. At total of ₦49.66 million was allocated as 1% training fund, while ₦107.85 was allocated as 10% employer pension contribution.

The minister appealed to the Department of Outdoors Advertisement and Signage (DOAS) to work in synergy with the six Area Councils to improve revenue generation in the territory.