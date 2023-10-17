FCE Yola provide foodstuffs as palliatives to 1,500 students

Prof. Usman Degereji, Provost of the institution, made this known during the formal distribution of the commodities in Yola on Tuesday.

“We have equally extended the gesture to our staff as part of our effort to motivate them,” he said.

According to him, the institution spent ₦7millon to procure the noodles, saying we need to support our students considering the current economic challenges.

“We are not unaware of the hardship caused by the removal of the petroleum subsidy,” he added.