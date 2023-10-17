ADVERTISEMENT
FCE Yola provide foodstuffs as palliatives to 1,500 students

News Agency Of Nigeria

FCE Provost noted that the institution spent ₦7millon to procure noodles for students considering the current economic challenges.

Federal College of Education, Yola (Credit: Federal College of – Education Yola)
Federal College of Education, Yola (Credit: Federal College of – Education Yola)

Prof. Usman Degereji, Provost of the institution, made this known during the formal distribution of the commodities in Yola on Tuesday.

“We have equally extended the gesture to our staff as part of our effort to motivate them,” he said.

According to him, the institution spent ₦7millon to procure the noodles, saying we need to support our students considering the current economic challenges.

“We are not unaware of the hardship caused by the removal of the petroleum subsidy,” he added.

Malam Abubakar Bello, Dean, School of Sciences, appreciated the school management for coming to the aid of the staff and students at this critical time. He also lauded the management for providing shuttle vehicles that would be conveying the staff and students to and from the school.

FCE Yola provide foodstuffs as palliatives to 1,500 students

