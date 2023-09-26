ADVERTISEMENT
FCCPC summons Erisco Foods over alleged consumer arrest for negative review

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, the consumer expressed her dissatisfaction on Facebook after using Nagiko Tomato Mix, one the company’s products.

Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) officials (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)
Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) officials (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that one Chioma Egodi Jnr. on Sept. 17, expressed her dissatisfaction on Facebook after using Nagiko Tomato Mix, one the company’s products.

FCCPC’s Executive Vice Chairman, Babatunde Irukera, said on his X(Twitter handle) on Tuesday, that the Commission’s operatives had confirmed the arrest of the consumer. Irukera said the summon on Erisco Foods Ltd. was to secure explanation from the company.

According to him, summons are being issued to Erisco Foods Limited immediately.

This is to ensure that businesses are not engaging in conduct that creates a chilling effect on legitimate citizens expressions.

”Indeed, the author of a public statement owes a certain level of obligation for the truth and veracity of their statements.

”There are legally accepted thresholds for fairness and fair speech which are constitutionally protected.

”Erisco Foods’ prerogative to refute a claim such as this is inviolate.

”And where they consider a statement sufficiently outrageous and a violation of law or their rights, bringing it to the attention of a ‘relevant authority’ is permissible.

”Erisco however should not seek or facilitate the arrest of a citizen for statements they consider prejudicial,” he said.

Meanwhile, Erisco Foods Ltd. in a statement said they would take all necessary actions against any malicious attack on their reputation. The company described the claim as untrue and unfounded in its entirety.

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
FCCPC summons Erisco Foods over alleged consumer arrest for negative review

