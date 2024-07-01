Fayose advises Tinubu to give Nnamdi Kanu contract to solve insecurity in Southeast

In a video posted on X formerly Twitter on Monday, July 1, 2024, Fayose urged President Bola Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He further suggested that for peace to reign in the Southeast, President Tinubu could award contracts to Kanu the same way former President Goodluck Jonathan did to former militant leader, Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo better known as Tompolo.

“If President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan can give a contract to Tompolo to have peace in the Niger Delta… why can’t we do the same in the South East?” he queried.

He said Kanu’s release could reduce the security crises in the region by half.

“If we are spending so much money on security in the Southeast, the money will be reduced by 50% releasing Kanu,” Fayose advised.

He said, “If I be president Tinubu, after the election when I noticed that the Southeast people didn’t vote for me, I would have released Kanu to counter them, adding that “releasing Kanu can make some of them say oh this man has a good intention.”

Recall that the IPOB leader was arrested during the administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari.