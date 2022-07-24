RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fayemi pledges to address workers’ demands before leaving office

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has promised to address the demands of workers’ in the state before leaving office.

Gov. Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State (VanguardNG)

Fayemi stated this in Ado-Ekiti when the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ekiti State Chapter visited him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Fayemi will handover the baton of leadership to the Governor-Elect, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, on Oct. 16.

He said that his administration would definitely resolve the pending issues of deductions and promotion arrears in the state public service before wounding up.

Fayemi also promised to look into the issue of minimum wage adjustment for workers on Grade Level 14 and above.

”We shall as well look into the payment of promotion arrears for 2019 and 2020,” he said.

He said that the difficult economic situation in the state was as a result of the global economic downturn.

”It is not just our state, it is everywhere but we have continued to keep to our promise not to owe workers’ salary.

”We shall continue to do our best to address issues regarding workers’ welfare and wellbeing,” he said.

The governor urged labour leaders in the state to sustain the existing industrial harmony between the government and workers.

He commended the organised labour for its solidarity, support and commitment to workers’ welfare.

The governor said his administration would make efforts towards promoting the welfare of pensioners.

”We shall sustain our N100 million monthly commitment for payment of gratuities to pensioners,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the NLC Chairman, Mr Kolapo Olatunde, commended the governor for prioritising workers’ welfare through prompt payment of salaries and emoluments.

Olatunde urged the governor to defray the accumulated gratuities and remittance of outstanding salary deductions to cooperative societies.

