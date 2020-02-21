Fashola made the call at the 7th Top Management Retreat for Directors, Heads of Units and Chief Executive Officers of the ministry on Friday in Gombe.

He said that working as a team was necessary to achieve progress that would impact positively on the lives of Nigerians.

“I want us to focus on why we should work as a team to achieve more progress.

“For us in the works sector, just imagine what will happen if we complete some of the roads project that we are executing now.

“This will help motorists to save money on fuel and time as well a give other opportunities for people to save money for prosperity."

In his remarks, Mohammed Bukar, Permanent Secretary, Works and Housing, said the retreat would serve as a forum for participants to reflect on their previous performances with a view to improving on them.

“It will also serve as a forum for working out strategies for completion of all projects, especially those that have reached appreciable level.

“This will contribute to national development and support government’s aspiration to achieve its goal of inclusive growth and lifting a vast number of our people out of poverty,” he said.

He called on the participants to interact freely and exchange ideas, adding that that was part of the objectives of the retreat.