Fashola, NUPRC boss bag honorary degrees in UNIBEN

The award was conferred at the just concluded 48th convocation ceremony held at the university on Saturday in Benin.

Among the honorees are the immediate past Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola and Betsy Obaseki, wife of Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo.

Other recipients include the Chief Operating Officer, Green Energy International Limited (GEIL), Kayode Adegbulugbe and Chief Charles Owensuyi-Edosomwan, SAN, among others.

Shortly after the conferment, Komolafe thanked the management of UNIBEN for the honour, adding that the award was a call to more service to humanity

Komolafe said “The lesson from this award is that we all live in a society and that it shows that whatever that we do, the society is watching.

“And that we should strive to give our best to the nation, believing that the nation is watching so that our labour will not go unrecognised.

” Today my self and other honorees are appreciative of the University of Benin’s recognition of our various individual contributions to national development and we are poised to do more to this great nation.

According to him, the young ones should feel challenged by this to contribute their quota to national development, adding that their contributions would be recognised.

On his part, Babatunde Fashola charged the graduates to give back to society as their degrees were a service to society and the school.

“On behalf of the honorees, I pledge our commitment to the University of Benin,” he said.