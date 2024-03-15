ADVERTISEMENT
Fashola believes it's party that owns government, calls for concerted effort

News Agency Of Nigeria

Fashola called on the government to utilise all layers of society in reaching out to the people, to reduce the hardship in the land.

Former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola [Champion]
Former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola [Champion]

Fashola said this in an interview with newsmen at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, in Lagos.

He spoke on the sidelines of the 18th edition of the Lagos State Executive/Legislative parley, with the theme, ”Engaging all for Inclusive Governance: Hands-on for a Greater Lagos Rising.”

The programme also attracted some party leaders in the state.

Fashola said that such gatherings, apart from enhancing executive/legislature relationships, were important in bringing the party up to speed with the goings on in government.

“For this kind of team building, it’s very critical and it also helps to bring the party into the play, because, at the end of the day, it’s the party that owns the government.

“All the politicians must belong to one party, in Nigeria, at least; they campaign on the manifesto of the party.

“If you like, this is a fact-checking exercise or something similar, where the party is conscious or made aware of what the government is doing, what its elected officials are doing or are planning to do for the people on whose behalf they hold authority,” he said.

Fashola said that elected leaders could not operate in isolation.

The former Minister for Works said that team building and seamless communication were crucial for the development of democracy.

“This kind of team building is very important; these kinds of interaction help to demystify each other before each other."

In enhancing executive/legislature relations, Fashola said such gatherings help to break down prejudices and barriers that are preconceived.

Fashola called on the government to utilise all layers of society in reaching out to the people, to reduce the hardship in the land.

“All layers of government must be exploited and utilised in reaching the people. We must all put our hands around the shoulder of others,” he said.

Fashola said that speaking as a resident, he also expected able citizens to be their brother’s keepers in such tough times.

“Some are more blessed than others. We must be our brother’s keeper beyond the month of Ramadan where we share.

”It must be a way of life now so that the burden is not too difficult for others to bear,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

