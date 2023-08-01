ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FAO strengthens partnership with FG to control spread of Anthrax in Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

FAO ECTAD Country Team Lead, noted that the partnership needs to be enhanced within the context of the One Health approach, and efforts would be sustained using a strong team of frontline experts, to prevent the spread of the disease to other parts of the country.

FAO strengthens partnership with FG to control spread of Anthrax in Nigeria[CDC]
FAO strengthens partnership with FG to control spread of Anthrax in Nigeria[CDC]

Recommended articles

Their partnership followed the anxiety created over the emergence of anthrax outbreak in Nigeria, following the report of two recently confirmed cases in Lagos State. The Communications Officer FAO Nigeria, David Tsokar, made this known in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 in Abuja.

According to the statement, on July 13, a suspected case of Anthrax was reported in a mixed farm at Sabon Wuse, Niger State and a rapid response team was deployed by the Federal Government to collect samples and send to the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI) in Vom, Plateau.

ADVERTISEMENT

The presence of the disease was confirmed by the team and consequently, FMARD announced Government’s plan to intervene and control its possible spread.

Tsokar said the Director, Department of Veterinary and Pest Control Services, (FDVPCS) in FMARD, Dr. Columba Vakuru, said the strategy of interventions include to quarantine the affected farm.

Other measures include the vaccination of susceptible animals around the infected farm, educating farm workers using the One-health approach, and planning statewide vaccination of susceptible animals.

The FAO Nigeria, through the Emergency Center for Transboundary Animal Diseases (ECTAD) was requested to provide the technical and financial support to the intervention strategy.

This has to be on logistics to the start-off of the risk-based nation-wide vaccination against Anthrax, which commenced last Friday, July 22 in Suleja (Niger State), the local government where the first case was reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, a nation-wide meeting with all Directors of Veterinary Services (DVS) from the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory would be convened to fashion a comprehensive response to prevent, detect and respond to further spread of Anthrax to other parts of the country.

The FAO ECTAD Country Team Lead, Dr Otto Vianney Muhinda, said that “the partnership is to be enhanced within the context of the One Health approach, and efforts would be sustained using a strong team of frontline experts, to prevent the spread of the disease to other parts of the country.

“With the support of USAID, we are pursuing our efforts to mobilise human and financial resources, including the Directors of Veterinary Services from the 36 States and FCT Abuja, to discuss the ongoing Anthrax outbreak and evaluate the preparedness of the States vis-à-vis the implementation of strategies to prevent spread of the disease into the country as well as put in place control measures.”

The consultative meeting with DVSs from the states would discuss risk-assessment and survey, conduct of mass nationwide vaccination of animals (cattle, sheep and goats) against Anthrax, refresher training for epidemiology officers and training of livestock professionals, farmers, butchers and traders on biosecurity measures.

The joint field mission to Sabon Wuse was conducted by the ECTAD, FDVPCS and the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), where a quick risk assessment was conducted, one week after the first animal died of the disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vaccinations had, however, been carried out and other risk communication initiatives were deployed to avoid the spread to other farms and/or neighboring communities within 15 kilometers radius. The same team would be deployed to Lagos State to carry out same exercise.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Tinubu’s broadcast inspires renewed hope for Nigeria' - ADSC boss

'Tinubu’s broadcast inspires renewed hope for Nigeria' - ADSC boss

'We opted for dialogue with bandits, terrorists' – Stakeholders

'We opted for dialogue with bandits, terrorists' – Stakeholders

FAO strengthens partnership with FG to control spread of Anthrax in Nigeria

FAO strengthens partnership with FG to control spread of Anthrax in Nigeria

FCT Education director wins woman-of-the-year award

FCT Education director wins woman-of-the-year award

9 reasons NLC will protest against Tinubu on Wednesday

9 reasons NLC will protest against Tinubu on Wednesday

FG inaugurates committee to eliminate FGM practices in Nigeria

FG inaugurates committee to eliminate FGM practices in Nigeria

Nasarawa Govt establishes hepatitis vaccination centres in general hospitals, PHCs

Nasarawa Govt establishes hepatitis vaccination centres in general hospitals, PHCs

Troops destroy IPOB/ESN camps in Anambra, Imo

Troops destroy IPOB/ESN camps in Anambra, Imo

Any military intervention in Niger will lead to war —  Burkina Faso, Mali warn ECOWAS

Any military intervention in Niger will lead to war —  Burkina Faso, Mali warn ECOWAS

Pulse Sports

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions