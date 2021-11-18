RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Families of slain Amotekun corps members in Oyo state get N32.5m

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Makinde acknowledged that the 13 slain Amotekun personnel paid the supreme price to secure the lives and property of residents of the state.

Oyo State government on Thursday in Ibadan inaugurated the headquarters building of its security outfit, “Amotekun’’ to commemorate its first anniversary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Seyi Makinde used the opportunity to donate N35.5 million to families of 13 of Amotekun’s personnel who met their deaths in the course of duty.

The Amotekun corps became operational on Nov. 18, 2020.

Speaking at the inauguration of the building, Makinde acknowledged that the 13 slain Amotekun personnel paid the supreme price to secure the lives and property of residents of the state.

He declared that the slain corps members would forever remain heroes and that the state would remain grateful to them and the loved ones they left behind.

He promised that government would do everything within its power to support the deceased’s families.

The governor noted that the outfit had been integrated into the state’s internal security system.

“Everywhere we go, we see them; in the cities and rural areas; they are ready to respond to distress calls,’’ he said.

“We know the corps members are exposed to high risks; they confront ritualists, armed robbers, kidnappers, bandits and other criminals.

“In spite of Constitutional restrictions on the kind of weapons they can carry, they chose to play their part to keep us safe.

“They make it possible for investors to have confidence in our state; ultimately, they play their part to ensure that we grow Oyo state’s economy and today we celebrate them,’ the governor said.

He assured Oyo State people that government would continue to invest in security to ensure that security challenges did not disrupt the economic prosperity of the state.

The Chairman and Commander of the Amotekun Corps in Oyo State, retired Brig.-Gen. Kunle Togun and retired Col. Olayinka Olayanju, respectively, commended the support of the governor for the outfit.

The duo confirmed that activities of the outfit had tremendously enhanced security in the state.

Olayanju said the operations of the outfit were clear commitments to deal with crimes and law-breaking in the state.

He said that in the last one year, the corps had lost 13 personnel, while 32 others were nursing various degrees of injuries from gunshot wounds and fractured bones.

Olayanju added that 37 personnel had been summarily dismissed for various offences ranging from extortion, extra judicial killings, theft and insubordination.

