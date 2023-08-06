ADVERTISEMENT
False teachings, doctrines threat to Christianity – Methodist Council

News Agency Of Nigeria

Methodist Prelate, His Eminence, Dr. Oliver Ali Abah. [methodistnigeria]
The Council made the statement at the end of the three-day 38th session of the Methodist Church of Nigeria Council, held at Agbeni Cathedral, Ibadan.

The theme of the session is entitled: “Contending for the faith.”

The Council is the policy making body of Methodist Church and it is made up of the Church’s Lay Presidents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the council deliberated on faith issues, the state of the nation and the way forward.

According to the council, teachings and erroneous doctrines of some Churches have misled many people from the core teachings of the scriptures, with its attendant negative impact on the society.

The session, presided over by the Conference Lay President, Ifeanyi Okechukwu, described false doctrines as the undoings of the contemporary Christian.

He said that people should discard such conceptions for the Church to make headway and resuscitate its soul-winning salvation agenda as enshrined in the scriptures.

“Indeed Christians are seriously under threat from false teachings and doctrines thereby making many Christians to deviate from the faith which is in Christ Jesus.

“The church should rise up and contend for that original faith that was once handed over to it,” he said.

The council at the end of the session congratulated His Eminence, Dr Oliver Ali-Aba, on his emergence as the new Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria and pledged support to his leadership.

“It encourages the Church leadership at all levels to key into the agenda of the Prelate titled: “A new dawn” which emphasises on creating an enduring investment culture.

“The war against indiscipline and vigorous evangelism, in addition to the immediate past administration’s four-points agenda, encourages the Church leaders to imbibe the spirit of resilience, commitment and consistency.

“Be role models both in the church and larger society, requests the Church leadership to make the Church attractive to the young generation to avoid exodus of the youths from the Church.

“There is a need for a harmonious relationship between the leaders clergy and laity in the Church for effective management,” it said.

In the state of the nation, the council noted with thanksgiving, the successful conclusion of the national elections and the smooth and peaceful transition to a new administration at both the state and federal levels.

It, therefore, called on political office holders to remain truthful to their oath of office by prioritising the welfare of citizens.

The council frowned at the level of corruption in the country and urged the new administration led by President Bola Tinubu to tackle the monster head-on.

It requested the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on some basic infrastructure such as roads, electricity and security, to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians.

