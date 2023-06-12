ADVERTISEMENT
Falana says DSS's has no right to arrest Emefiele

Falana insists EFCC should handle money laundering allegations

Femi Falana (SAN)
Falana argued that such prosecutorial powers are vested in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He urged the DSS to focus its investigation solely on the allegations related to terrorism.

Falana emphasised that the DSS, which had accused Emefiele of financing terrorism, should concentrate its investigation on that specific aspect and subsequently transfer the case to the EFCC.

In a statement released by Falana, he argued that if the DSS were to continue investigating money laundering allegations, which fall outside its purview, the investigation would be jeopardised.

Falana referenced the Supreme Court's ruling in the case of Bukola Saraki v. Federal Republic of Nigeria, where it was established that the EFCC lacks the authority to investigate and prosecute individuals for breaching the provisions of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act.

He maintained that, according to this legal principle, the DSS lacks the power to investigate and prosecute Emefiele for allegations of money laundering and other economic crimes.

