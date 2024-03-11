ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Hackers are targeting Nigerians on Facebook with fake job adverts

News Agency Of Nigeria

Users become infected by clicking on malicious advertisement links.

The hackers use malware to extract sensitive data from victims [Business Insider USA]
The hackers use malware to extract sensitive data from victims [Business Insider USA]

Recommended articles

This is contained in an advisory released in Abuja on Monday by the agency's Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations, Hadiza Umar.

"A new threat, known as Ov3R_Stealer malware, has emerged, targeting users on Facebook, spreading through deceptive job advertisement and fake accounts. Users become infected by clicking on this malicious advertisement links.

"The malware employs various execution methods to extract sensitive data from victims," NITDA spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, the Ov3R_Stealer malware can also be used as a dropper for other malware, including ransomware.

Umar said, "When users click on the advertisement, they will be redirected to a malicious discord URL which executes the malware through a PowerShell script."

Umar said the Powershell masquerades as a Windows Control Panel (CPL) file to download the malware payload from a GitHub repository.

"Ov3r_Stealer poses a significant risk by silently exfiltrating a wide range of personal and sensitive information including geo-location (based on IP), hardware info, passwords, cookies, credit card, among others.

"This data is subsequently transmitted to a telegram channel where it is possibly sold or used for phishing attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There is need to ensure that users' softwares are always updated, avoid clicking on advertisement links especially on social media platforms. Ensure your system antivirus are updated regularly and stay updated on new and evolving threats," she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hackers are targeting Nigerians on Facebook with fake job adverts

Hackers are targeting Nigerians on Facebook with fake job adverts

Governor Soludo demolishes over 2,000 shops in Anambra

Governor Soludo demolishes over 2,000 shops in Anambra

Tinubu wants to solve 1 problem Buhari couldn't — herders-farmers crisis

Tinubu wants to solve 1 problem Buhari couldn't — herders-farmers crisis

Amid light issues, Adelabu vows to increase power supply to 6000 megawatts

Amid light issues, Adelabu vows to increase power supply to 6000 megawatts

You should probably not eat sea turtle meat — it just killed 8 people

You should probably not eat sea turtle meat — it just killed 8 people

SSANU to embark on 7-day warning strike to protest withheld salaries

SSANU to embark on 7-day warning strike to protest withheld salaries

Tinubu plans to build centres to train welders all over Nigeria

Tinubu plans to build centres to train welders all over Nigeria

Lagos lawmaker distributes garri, rice, beans to constituents

Lagos lawmaker distributes garri, rice, beans to constituents

Macron supports bill that allows terminally ill people die by suicide in France

Macron supports bill that allows terminally ill people die by suicide in France

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Zamfara Govt pays ₦2.3 billion gratuity to 1,746 retired civil servants

JED advised its customers in Gombe not to pay anyone to repair faulty electricity transformers in their communities

JED warns Gombe residents to avoid illegal payments for transformer repairs

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Lagos to enforce policy that’ll make landlords charge tenants based on income