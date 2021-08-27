Fake Air Force officer jailed 6 months for impersonation.

The Area Court judge, Umar Angulu however, did not give Mohammed an option of fine.

He also warned the convict to be of good behaviour.

The convict had earlier pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The prosecutor Mr Chinedu Ogad, told the court that on Aug. 23, the complainant, Daniel Williams a security guard in Zuba Fruit market, Abuja, reported the matter at the Zuba Police Station.

Ogada said that the convict went to Zuba Fruit market intimidating people and parading himself as an Air force officer.

The prosecutor added that during police investigation, the convict made a confessional statement.

He said that an Air Force identity card bearing the convict’s name and police tear gas can were recovered from him,