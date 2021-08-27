RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fake Air Force officer jailed 6 months for impersonation

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Zuba Grade I Area Court in Abuja on Friday sentenced a 25-year-old man, Abdulmajid Mohammed to six months imprisonment for impersonating an air force officer

Fake Air Force officer jailed 6 months for impersonation.
Fake Air Force officer jailed 6 months for impersonation.

The police charged Mohammed with one count of impersonation.

Recommended articles

The Area Court judge, Umar Angulu however, did not give Mohammed an option of fine.

He also warned the convict to be of good behaviour.

The convict had earlier pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The prosecutor Mr Chinedu Ogad, told the court that on Aug. 23, the complainant, Daniel Williams a security guard in Zuba Fruit market, Abuja, reported the matter at the Zuba Police Station.

Ogada said that the convict went to Zuba Fruit market intimidating people and parading himself as an Air force officer.

The prosecutor added that during police investigation, the convict made a confessional statement.

He said that an Air Force identity card bearing the convict’s name and police tear gas can were recovered from him,

Ogada said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 132 and 133 of the Penal Code.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Secondus back in office as PDP Chairman after Kebbi High Court order

Movement restricted around Ikotun, Igando over fuel spillage

Fake Air Force officer jailed 6 months for impersonation

Kaduna students opt for vocational skills as schools remain shut over insecurity

Gov Okowa blames bad governance for disunity in Nigeria

90 year-old pioneer MD of NRC commends FG over standard gauge project

#EndSARS Panels: 28 states, except Lagos, have completed assignment - Osinbajo

Presidency inaugurates anti-corruption unit, vows to deal with corrupt officials

I inherited N3.2bn debt on assumption of office, NAFDAC DG