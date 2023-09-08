ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FAAN introduces mobile surveillance vehicle to curb theft at MMIA

News Agency Of Nigeria

Recall that FAAN arrested 21 cable thieves and other miscreants at the airport in August.

Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) is the busiest airport in the country
Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) is the busiest airport in the country

Recommended articles

Kabir Muhammad, Managing Director, FAAN, said at the unveiling of the vehicle, at the international wing of the airport, that the organisation had also enhanced the CCTV cameras, physical surveillance and number of staff in a bid to improve security at the airside.

He said that the agency was in the process of procuring more operational vehicles for security purposes.

“FAAN has purchased six so far, and additional 10 are still expected, and we are still looking at other airports across the country, but for now, Lagos is the major concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are putting one here for a start. We have some radars at 18R and 18L and they will be feeding information to this, and we will be able to also monitor it from the tower,” he said.

On his part, Sunday Ayodele, the Regional Manager, South West, commended the management for the provision of the facility.

Ayodele, who doubles as the General Manager, MMIA, said the move was to enhance the surveillance of the airside.

He gave assurances that the surveillance of the airport and airside would be better enhanced and get the desired result.

“On the number of vehicles the agency currently has, we have only one now, but we are still expecting more of this.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It has the static and the roving cameras in it and the essence is to be able to project the airside so that in case of any intruder, it will send a signal to us there and it will send a signal to the control room.

”Once we are able to sense the place, our people will go straight to the exact place. It was manufactured in Slovenia,” he said.

Amina Tijani, the Project Manager, explained that the mobile surveillance vehicle tarmac camera had an inverter with batteries and rechargeable, with a generator provided in the vehicle.

“The mobile surveillance also comes with two multi-central cameras that are going to be mounted at the control towers with five radars; three on the 18R runway and the other two on the 18L.

“This monitors events on the runways and its environment. It would be mounted on the cameras, which would be monitored on the control towers and every single movement would be detected.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The cameras are long range cameras that can detect long distance range to about 5km. it can detect a person and put an ID to the person, which means visual recognition of the person.

“It also has a GPS signal, which will download all the maps of the environment and with that, you can calculate the distance where the person is from you and you can give the location of the person through the map,” he said.

Tijani said the equipment works under all weather conditions.

Recall that FAAN arrested 21 cable thieves and other miscreants at the airport in August.

Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, spokesperson of FAAN, said the Joint Monitoring Task Force (JMTF) and the Aviation Security Crime Investigation and Intelligence (AVSEC-CII) Unit conducted raids leading to the arrest of the cable thieves and other miscreants.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Labour Party loses Rep seat as Enugu tribunal declares PDP candidate winner

Labour Party loses Rep seat as Enugu tribunal declares PDP candidate winner

FAAN introduces mobile surveillance vehicle to curb theft at MMIA

FAAN introduces mobile surveillance vehicle to curb theft at MMIA

Health workers appeal to Katsina govt to rescue kidnapped members

Health workers appeal to Katsina govt to rescue kidnapped members

Kingmakers shun court order, install RCCG pastor as new Soun of Ogbomoso

Kingmakers shun court order, install RCCG pastor as new Soun of Ogbomoso

Don't go to Supreme Court - APC group begs Atiku, Obi on tribunal judgement

Don't go to Supreme Court - APC group begs Atiku, Obi on tribunal judgement

Atiku cries out over tribunal's failure to release true copies of judgment

Atiku cries out over tribunal's failure to release true copies of judgment

Ex-commissioner distributes food items to 200 widows in Ile-Ife

Ex-commissioner distributes food items to 200 widows in Ile-Ife

Education stakeholders differ on Sanwo-Olu's 100 days without cabinet

Education stakeholders differ on Sanwo-Olu's 100 days without cabinet

Kano govt sets aside ₦3.5bn for foreign scholarship

Kano govt sets aside ₦3.5bn for foreign scholarship

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election. [Punch]

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses