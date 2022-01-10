FAAN hands over 90 touts to police in Lagos, Abuja

Yakubu said that the arrest was part of the agency’s efforts to rid the nation’s airports of touting, extortion and other nefarious activities.

She said that the touts were arrested for various acts of illegality including providing fake COVID-19 test results to intending passengers, touting, unauthorised entry, trespassing, illegal facilitation and forgery.

Others include: loitering, theft, public nuisance and arguments, among others.

Yakubu said that some of those arrested were staff of Patovilki Nigeria Ltd., Lakewood Services, Nahco Plc, and other airport staff.

“Of the total arrested, 59 were handed over to the airport police command in Abuja for prosecution, while 30 were handed over to the police command in Lagos for same.