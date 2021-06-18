RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

There's a fire raging in Ikeja Lagos

Fire fighters have arrived the scene.

Fire in Ikeja (Rotimi Olawale @Rotexonline)
There is a raging fire in the Ikeja area of Lagos at the time of filing in this report.

Twitter user Rotimi Olawale says the inferno is raging around the Sheraton Hotel area on Mobolaji Bank Anthony way in Ikeja.

Huge balls of fire are visible in the dark Lagos skyline from meters away, from the images Olawale has shared.

There is a Total gas dispensing station beside Sheraton Hotel.

It is unclear if the explosion emanated from this gas station or from a petrol-laden tanker--at the time of reporting.

Fire fighters have arrived the scene to put out the fire, eyewitnesses say.

We will update this story as soon as we have more details.

