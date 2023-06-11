The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Explore gains of June 12 to deepen democracy, IBB urges Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

Babangida decried increasing voter apathy in Nigeria’s election, attributing it to insincerity by the leaders resulting in lack of trust by the electorate.

Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida
Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida

Recommended articles

Babangida spoke in Minna with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Nigeria’s democracy and the journey so far.

“The gains of June 12, 1993 presidential election have not been exploited by political leaders in succeeding elections in Nigeria.

“It was adjudged the freest and fairest election in Nigeria, yet politicians have blatantly ignored that beauty; the beauty of credible elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Remember, it was an election Nigerians came out en mass to choose their leaders, irrespective of their cultural/traditional and religious affiliations,” he said.

The former president who spoke through his Media Aide, Kassim Afegbua, said that although Nigeria’s democracy had recorded some growth, there was still many grounds to be covered.

“There is thuggery in politics in Nigeria, too many litigations in Nigeria, too many issues that transparent elections ought to have addressed,” he said.

Babangida decried increasing voter apathy in Nigeria’s election, attributing it to insincerity by the leaders resulting in lack of trust by the electorate.

“June 12 should naturally encourage more voters to endorse democracy and election, but the number of turnout during our election is gradually declining.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Right now there is voter apathy, that’s the more reason why something must be done to ensure mass participation in election,” he said.

He said that the country’s democracy had gotten more advanced with some achievements, urging Nigerian politicians to work toward making it better.

“Nigeria’s democracy is getting more and more older. Democracy has come to stay but despite the imperfections, we can still get our arts together to correct some of the issues and continue on that trajectory.

“It is a learning curve and a work in progress. Our leaders must continue to invest their time, energy and resources to deepen democracy and sustain democratic ideals,” he said.

NAN reports that the Supreme Military Council under the leadership of Babangida annulled the June 12, 1993 presidential election adjudged to be the freest and fairest in the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Etsu Nupe turbans 17 village heads, harps on peaceful coexistence

Etsu Nupe turbans 17 village heads, harps on peaceful coexistence

Senator Bamidele urges Tinubu to assist in Ekweremadu’s release

Senator Bamidele urges Tinubu to assist in Ekweremadu’s release

Yoruba actors seek FG’s support for creation of film villages

Yoruba actors seek FG’s support for creation of film villages

Explore gains of June 12 to deepen democracy, IBB urges Nigerians

Explore gains of June 12 to deepen democracy, IBB urges Nigerians

Marriage woes, supremacy battle amongst celebrities dominate social media trends

Marriage woes, supremacy battle amongst celebrities dominate social media trends

Police arrest wanted kidnappers, bandits’ informant, 11 others in Abuja

Police arrest wanted kidnappers, bandits’ informant, 11 others in Abuja

Lawyer sets agenda for Tinubu, urges appointment of seasoned NSA

Lawyer sets agenda for Tinubu, urges appointment of seasoned NSA

June 12 annulment, a tragic mistake - Jerry Gana

June 12 annulment, a tragic mistake - Jerry Gana

Why does Nigeria celebrate June 12 as Democracy Day?

Why does Nigeria celebrate June 12 as Democracy Day?

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde riding bicycle for fun. [Twitter:Makinde]

Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle

Peter Obi

Obi presents software engineer as witness against Tinubu at tribunal

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu meets with Nigerian governors in Aso Villa on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. [Presidency]

Poverty level in Nigeria unacceptable, Tinubu tells governors