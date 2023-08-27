ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Explain how you got degree without primary, secondary education - Atiku tackles Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Atiku wants Tinubu to explain to Nigerians how he bagged a degree from Chicago State University despite 'not having records of primary and secondary education.'

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP and President Bola Tinubu. (TheNiche)
Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP and President Bola Tinubu. (TheNiche)

Recommended articles

The former Vice President, who took another swipe at Tinubu in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, August 27, 2023, picked holes in Tinubu's primary and secondary school education history.

According to Atiku, the President had claimed in 1999 to have attended St. John’s Primary School in Aroloya, Lagos State, before proceeding to Children’s Home School in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He recalled that Tinubu's next port of call in his educational journey was the Government College Ibadan and later the Richard Daley College, where he proceeded to Chicago State University in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I woke up this morning wondering how we got to this cul de sac. In 1999, Tinubu claimed he attended St. John’s Primary School, Aroloya, Lagos, before proceeding to Children’s Home School in Ibadan.

“According to him, his next port of call in his educational journey was Government College Ibadan and, Richard Daley College and Chicago State University in the United States.

“Curiously, in 2023, Tinubu settled with attending only Chicago State University in the United States,” Atiku wrote in a tongue-in-cheek.

Meanwhile, the former Vice President urged well-meaning Nigerians to probe how Tinubu managed to bag a university degree despite his alleged declaration of no primary and secondary education.

I am scratching my head. How is that possible? Methinks that all well-meaning Nigerians should be as confused as I am with Tinubu’s declaration that he had no primary and secondary education, yet he has a university degree.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You may wish to #AskTinubu how he attained this feat so that we can learn from his ingenuity,” Atiku added.

You'd recall that the PDP presidential flag-bearer is currently locked in a battle with Tinubu at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in the U.S.

Atiku had earlier filed a suit wherein he requested the academic records of the President, which reads that he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the Chicago State University.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Explain how you got degree without primary, secondary education - Atiku tackles Tinubu

Explain how you got degree without primary, secondary education - Atiku tackles Tinubu

Coupists put Niger armed forces on highest alert over fears of attack

Coupists put Niger armed forces on highest alert over fears of attack

NDLEA arrests 84 suspects, seizes 451.976kg illicit drugs in Kaduna

NDLEA arrests 84 suspects, seizes 451.976kg illicit drugs in Kaduna

Tijjaniyya urges Tinubu, ECOWAS to opt for diplomatic solution on Niger

Tijjaniyya urges Tinubu, ECOWAS to opt for diplomatic solution on Niger

NEMA takes proactive, robust steps to contain flood disaster in South-East

NEMA takes proactive, robust steps to contain flood disaster in South-East

Nigerian Catholic Priest prays for 'gallant soldiers of Christ'

Nigerian Catholic Priest prays for 'gallant soldiers of Christ'

NDLEA seizes 514,420 pills of suspected hard drugs in 3 states, FCT

NDLEA seizes 514,420 pills of suspected hard drugs in 3 states, FCT

Cross River NMA suspends strike, gives govt 2 weeks to rescue member

Cross River NMA suspends strike, gives govt 2 weeks to rescue member

We must leave legacy of prosperity for generations to come — Adeleke

We must leave legacy of prosperity for generations to come — Adeleke

Pulse Sports

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Michelle Alozie opens up on how she balances cancer research and football

Michelle Alozie opens up on how she balances cancer research and football

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend set to play for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in legends game

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend set to play for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in legends game

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Nigerians expect you to serve, deliver with integrity  —  Tinubu tells new ministers

Barrister Hannatu Musawa.

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Nyesom Wike is the new Minister of the FCT. (Ripples)

Wike makes promises and threats on his first day as Minister of FCT