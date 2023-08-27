Explain how you got degree without primary, secondary education - Atiku tackles Tinubu

The former Vice President, who took another swipe at Tinubu in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, August 27, 2023, picked holes in Tinubu's primary and secondary school education history.

According to Atiku, the President had claimed in 1999 to have attended St. John’s Primary School in Aroloya, Lagos State, before proceeding to Children’s Home School in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He recalled that Tinubu's next port of call in his educational journey was the Government College Ibadan and later the Richard Daley College, where he proceeded to Chicago State University in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I woke up this morning wondering how we got to this cul de sac. In 1999, Tinubu claimed he attended St. John’s Primary School, Aroloya, Lagos, before proceeding to Children’s Home School in Ibadan.

“According to him, his next port of call in his educational journey was Government College Ibadan and, Richard Daley College and Chicago State University in the United States.

“Curiously, in 2023, Tinubu settled with attending only Chicago State University in the United States,” Atiku wrote in a tongue-in-cheek.

Meanwhile, the former Vice President urged well-meaning Nigerians to probe how Tinubu managed to bag a university degree despite his alleged declaration of no primary and secondary education.

“I am scratching my head. How is that possible? Methinks that all well-meaning Nigerians should be as confused as I am with Tinubu’s declaration that he had no primary and secondary education, yet he has a university degree.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You may wish to #AskTinubu how he attained this feat so that we can learn from his ingenuity,” Atiku added.

You'd recall that the PDP presidential flag-bearer is currently locked in a battle with Tinubu at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in the U.S.