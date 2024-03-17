Excitement in the air as Lagos discounted food markets open today

The initiative, intended to help cushion the effect of rising food costs on the residents, launches at 57 locations in the state on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

While announcing the initiative in February, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the food markets would operate exclusively on Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm.

The markets would allow Lagosians to purchase food items like rice, beans, garri, bread, eggs, tomatoes, and pepper at a 25% discount.

The 57 locations are spread across the five divisions of the state, which are Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, and Epe, otherwise known as (IBILE).

Gbenga Omotoso, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, March 15, 2024.

“In order to prevent sharp practices and ensure the foodstuff reaches a large number of Lagosians, a voucher system will be introduced as the pilot scheme kicks off.

“Independent payment solution providers and food vendors have been identified and carefully selected to operate the process. They will also provide real-time data on the exercise for monitoring.

“For the purpose of transparency, prices of the items have also been listed. A 5kg bag of rice would sell for ₦5,325 while 1kg goes for ₦1,065; 5kg bag of Beans – ₦6,225 while 1kg would sell for ₦1,245. Prices of other staple food items will also be made available through various media outlets.

“The markets will be open at 27 locations in Ikeja; six in Lagos Island; nine in Ikorodu; five in Epe; and 10 in Badagry divisions.

“Mr. Governor has called on all Lagosians to cooperate with the operators at the various locations, monitor the process, and provide feedback through official channels of the Lagos State Government,” Omotosho's statement partly read.