Exam malpractice to now attract 3 years jail term in Oyo state

Ima Elijah

The new act stipulates a stringent punishment for those found guilty of compromising exam ethics - a three-year jail term or a fine of ₦100,000, or potentially both.

students-in-an-examination-hall [TheGuardianNG]
students-in-an-examination-hall [TheGuardianNG]

This declaration was made on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, by the state government, signaling the beginning of the enforcement of the Examination Malpractice Act.

Speaking at the press conference held in Ibadan, the Executive Chairman of Oyo State Post-Primary Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Pastor Akinade Alamu, outlined the administrative measures that have been adopted to tackle this pressing problem. The new act stipulates a stringent punishment for those found guilty of compromising exam ethics - a three-year jail term or a fine of ₦100,000, or potentially both.

Addressing the issue head-on, Pastor Akinade Alamu declared that the war against examination malpractice is well underway and that the present administration in the state is determined to win this battle. He emphasised that examination malpractice is a criminal offense that demands serious consequences.

"We decided that this problem should be nipped in the bud, and we started sanctioning erring teachers and principals," stated Pastor Akinade Alamu. "So we have done it for two to three years now, suspending teachers that were involved, and we want you to understand that examination malpractice is criminal."

The new measures come as a response to the alarming rate of examination malpractices that have tarnished the state's educational integrity. By implementing strict penalties, the government aims to deter potential wrongdoers and restore faith in the education system.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

