Ex-President Jonathan mourns Ohanaeze President-General, Obiozor

News Agency Of Nigeria

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has expressed sadness over the passing of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor, describing his death as a huge loss to the nation.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo had announced the death of Obiozor on his Instagram handle on Wednesday, December 29, 2022.

The ex-president who commiserated with the Obiozor family, the government, and people of Imo as well as the Ndigbo in general, recounted the deceased’s contributions to the growth and development of the nation.

“Prof. Obiozor was a great patriot whose love for the nation and his people knew no bounds in his selfless service towards the unity and development of our country.

“He was an accomplished diplomat, globally acclaimed scholar and prolific author with a reputation for charming intellectualism and boisterous engagements in international relations and academic research.

“He was a foremost nationalist and Igbo leader who continued to make remarkable impact even in retirement,’’ he said.

Jonathan further said that while serving as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Obiozor robustly deployed his wisdom, knowledge, and experience in the last two years to advance the cause of Ndigbo and enhance national integration.

He added that Obiozor left enduring legacies and would be missed by his family and friends as well as the diplomatic, academic, and cultural communities across the world.

