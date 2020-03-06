Former Police Commissioner, Abubakar Tsav, has commended troops battling insurgency in the North-East for "disgracing" Boko Haram terrorists who attacked Damboa Local Government Area in Borno State.

According to Tsav, the Damboa attack was perpetrated by the insurgents that troops are daily battling to flush out from the region.

Being a security expert, Tsav likened the Nigerian troops to its American counterparts with zero tolerance for terrorists.

"I am compelled by the extraordinary gallantry and patriotism displayed by our patriotic troops in their recent encounter with the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists to issue this public statement because of the excitement that overwhelmed me and countless Nigerians," he said.

"We imagine that the residues of terrorists had mobilized all their fleeing forces together to fight the troops and wreak havoc on the innocent people in the town of Damboa to mock our country.

"But unexpectedly, the insurgents were embarrassed and violently pushed back by the Nigerian troops. They met a mightier force in our troops, at a time some Nigerians dismissed them as non-performers on the warfront," the former Police commissioner said.

Tsav commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai, for his focused leadership and tenacity.

According to him, Buratai has proven to Nigerians that Nigeria’s problem with insurgency is not beyond him and the competence of the Nigerian Army.

He urged Nigerians to support the fight against insurgency undertaken by the military in the North-East region.