Ex-Oyo APC chairman lauds Tinubu over Adedeji’s appointment

Oke gave the commendation in statement on Friday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN reports that the president had on Thursday announced Adedeji, a former commissioner for finance in the state, as one of his eight appointed Special Advisers.

He is also the immediate past Executive Secretary, National Sugar Development Council (NSDC).

According to Oke, Adedeji’s appointment is a pointer to the fact that the Tinubu administration will take Nigeria out of the woods in no time.

He urged the president to remain focused and optimistic in his mission to rescue the country from its many challenges since the attainment of independence in 1960.

“The new breeze which Nigeria now experiences is that of economic growth, peace and stability made possible by a new president who has convinced the whole world that he is prepared for the job.

“We have no doubt in our minds that Tinubu’s presidency is a prayer answered, and it is imperative for all Nigerians and friends of Nigeria to support the president,” he said.

The former party chairman said that it was clear that Nigeria needed “a crack economic team” to drive its affairs at the moment.

He said that the choice of Adedeji and others would give the country the desired results, adding that lots of energy, expertise and passion would be brought into governance.

Oke also acknowledged the supportive role of former Osun governor and pioneer APC national chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, as well as other members of the party.

Oke appealed to the president to consider more competent and suitable members of Oyo APC for federal appointments in the interest of justice, equity and fairness.