My abattoir business will increase food production, create job opportunities - Alabi

Alabi served as deputy governor of Osun from 2018 to 2022, during former Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola’s tenure. The former deputy governor in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Osogbo, said the abattoir and farm investment would help in producing premium and hygienic meat for public consumption.

He said that the Kire Modernised Abattoir, which he established, was unique in supplying hygienic meat to hotels, multinational catering clients, distributors and direct sales via personal contacts.

“I believe the abattoir will help in increasing food production and also create an avenue for job opportunities,” Alabi said.

According to him, the need for such strategic partners will help in promoting self-sufficiency and other benefits in the state.

“Kire Integrated Farm under my leadership also seek support from the African Development Bank (AfDB) among key partners while waiting for the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) for its nod.

“You will agree with me that without their support it will be a kind of greasy on our part and that shows the significance of strategic partners."

The former deputy governor commended President Bola Tinubu for his Renewed Hope Agenda in the agricultural sector, adding that the president’s initiatives have started yielding the right results.

Alabi, however, said for modernised abattoirs and mechanised farming systems to strive, more resources are needed in the area of electricity, modern farm equipment, viable ranches and a good market environment.

