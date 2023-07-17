ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-NBA President to deliver NUJ’s maiden Memorial lecture in honour of Sen. Ude

News Agency Of Nigeria

NUJ president expressed that Sen. Ude rose to the peak of his career at managerial level that spanned decades across the Federal and three state-owned media establishments.

Mr Olumide Akpata, Ex-president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA)
Mr Olumide Akpata, Ex-president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA)

A statement by Mr Kenneth Ofoma, former Vice-President Zone C of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), on Monday, July 17, 2023 in Enugu said the memorial lecture would be held on Thursday, July 20.

Ofoma, who is also Chairman of the organising committee, said that the memorial lecture is with the topic: “Freedom of the Press, Fake News and the Rule of Law.”

He said that the National President of NUJ, Chief Chris Isiguzo, had noted that the Union would be honouring Ude “for his immense contribution to journalism and the media industry in Nigeria”.

He said that the lecture would be held at Enugu Sports Club, even as governors of the South-East would serve as special guests of honour while serving and former senators, representative members and prominent Nigerians are expected to grace the event.

Ofoma said that NUJ National President, Isiguzo, would be the chief host, while former President of the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, would chair the event.

He recalled that Sen. Ude, who passed on May 15, 2023, rose to the peak of his career at managerial level that spanned decades across the Federal and three state-owned media establishments.

He said that the Ude served as Commissioner in Ebonyi State and represented Ebonyi South Senatorial District in the upper legislative chamber between 2007 and 2011.

“Ude was a front line founding father of Ebonyi State, veteran journalist, ace broadcaster, the longest serving chief executive of any broadcast radio station in Nigeria.

“Pioneer General Manager of Radio Nigeria, Owerri (1981-85); General Manager in Imo Broadcasting Service, Owerri; Broadcast Corporation of Abia State (BCA) and General Manager, Ebonyi Broadcasting Corporation (EBBC) spanning several decades continuously.

He was Commissioner for Commerce and Industry in Ebonyi under Walter Feghabour and Simeon Oduoye, the two pioneer Military Administrators in Ebonyi State.

“Ude, who represented Ebonyi South Senatorial District at the National Assembly between 2007 and 2011 will be buried on July 28, 2023,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria





