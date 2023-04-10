The sports category has moved to a new website.
Ex Nasarawa deputy governor regains freedom after 4 days in kidnappers’ den

Bayo Wahab

Professor Gye-Wado served as Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State between 1999 and 2003.

Prof Onje Gye-Wado regains freedom after four days in kidnappers' den (TheSUN)
Prof Onje Gye-Wado regains freedom after four days in kidnappers' den (TheSUN)

Gye-Wado was abducted on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Rinza village, Wamba Local Government Area of the state by a gang of gunmen.

Following his abduction, his captors demanded N70 million for his release.

But according to the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Ramham Nansel, the former deputy governor was released on Sunday, April 9, 2023, without paying the ransom demanded.

While confirming his release on Monday, April 10, 2023, Nansel said Gye-Wado “was released around 9pm yesterday (Sunday), due to sustained pressure from the search and rescue team”.

Narrating how the ex-deputy governor was kidnapped, a family member of the victim who spoke to ThePunch said the kidnappers gained entrance through the fence, broke into the house through his wife’s window and whisked him away.

The source said, “His wife came in for Easter celebration and they broke into the house through her widow and took him away to an unknown destination. We are hoping that the security agencies will make efforts towards rescuing him unhurt”’

The victim is reported to have on several occasions escaped abductions.

Professor Gye-Wado served as Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State between 1999 and 2003.

Bayo Wahab

