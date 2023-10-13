ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ex-Minister of Commerce, Bello Maitama dies at 76

News Agency Of Nigeria

Yusuf died in the early hours of Friday in Kano State.

Alhaji Bello Maitama Yusuf (Credit: Per Second News)
Alhaji Bello Maitama Yusuf (Credit: Per Second News)

Recommended articles

Yusuf died in the early hours of Friday in Kano at the age of 76. Yusuf, who was born in Gwaram, Jigawa, in 1947, served as the Minister of Commerce in 1982.

He had served as the Minister of Interior in 1981. He was a Senator from 1999 to 2007. His family friend, Alhaji Hussaini Dalhatu, told newsmen in Kano on Friday that the funeral prayer of the Sardauna Dutse would take place after Jumu’at prayer at the Emir of Kano’s palace.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Govt seals Mile 12 Int'l, Owode Onirin market over filthy environment

Lagos Govt seals Mile 12 Int'l, Owode Onirin market over filthy environment

Tinubu appoints 14 CEOs for agencies in Ministry of Industry, Investment

Tinubu appoints 14 CEOs for agencies in Ministry of Industry, Investment

BAT Media felicitate Seyi Tinubu on birthday

BAT Media felicitate Seyi Tinubu on birthday

Ex-Minister of Commerce, Bello Maitama dies at 76

Ex-Minister of Commerce, Bello Maitama dies at 76

Why is President Tinubu’s Twitter checkmark not grey yet?

Why is President Tinubu’s Twitter checkmark not grey yet?

Tinubu's Twitter account lacking grey checkmark for govenment significance

Tinubu's Twitter account lacking grey checkmark for govenment significance

Speaker pledges support for renovation of facilities at Katsina Polytechnic

Speaker pledges support for renovation of facilities at Katsina Polytechnic

Stakeholders urge Bauchi Govt to establish sanitary pad bank in all schools

Stakeholders urge Bauchi Govt to establish sanitary pad bank in all schools

Shell confirms oil spill from its station in Peremabiri LG, Bayelsa

Shell confirms oil spill from its station in Peremabiri LG, Bayelsa

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

President Bola Tinubu boasts about his capacity to make difficult decisions. [Guardian]

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation over certificate forgery allegations

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman