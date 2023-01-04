ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ex-Minister loses traditional title because he 'disrespected' Bauchi Governor

Bayo Wahab

This is the second time the Bauchi Emirate Council would strip the former minister of his traditional title.

Alhaji Bello Mohammed Kirfi. (Daily Trust)
Alhaji Bello Mohammed Kirfi. (Daily Trust)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Bauchi Emirate Council Emirate according to The Punch removed Kirfi from being a Council Member for the second time in five years.

The removal of the retired federal civil servant was announced in a letter addressed to him by the Secretary of the Bauchi Emirate Council, Alhaji Shehu Mudi Muhammad.

In the letter titled “Removal from office as a Council Member and Traditional Title of Wazirin Bauchi,” Muhammad said Kirfi was removed because of his “disloyalty and disrespectful” to the governor.

The letter reads: “I am directed to refer to a letter received from the Ministry of Local Government Affairs of reference No: MLG/LG/S/72/T dated 30th December 2022.

“The content of the said letter indicated your disloyalty and disrespect to the Executive Governor of the State and the government. It therefore directed for your removal with immediate effect.

“In view of the above, you are hereby removed from office as Wazirin Bauchi and also as a Council Member of Bauchi Emirate.”

This is the second time the Bauchi Emirate Council would strip the former minister of his traditional title.

In March 2017, the council suspended Kirfi with immediate effect for his alleged “disloyalty and unruly behaviour.”

However, in August 2020, Governor Bala Mohammed intervened and the suspension was lifted.

Kirfi served as a Minister in the government of Alhaji Shehu Shagari in the 1980s, and also served as the Pro-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin from 1997 to 1999.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shekarau resigns from APC

Shekarau resigns from APC

Ex-Minister loses traditional title because he 'disrespected' Bauchi Governor

Ex-Minister loses traditional title because he 'disrespected' Bauchi Governor

Atiku lied about his source of wealth - Tinubu

Atiku lied about his source of wealth - Tinubu

IBB denies endorsing Peter Obi for 2023 Presidency

IBB denies endorsing Peter Obi for 2023 Presidency

2023: Atiku will change Nigeria’s political fortune – Tambuwal

2023: Atiku will change Nigeria’s political fortune – Tambuwal

2023: Prepare for your defeat, APC tells Makinde, PDP

2023: Prepare for your defeat, APC tells Makinde, PDP

Wike addresses PDP's threats to G5 governors

Wike addresses PDP's threats to G5 governors

Buni promises 99.9 % Yobe votes for Tinubu in February poll

Buni promises 99.9 % Yobe votes for Tinubu in February poll

The soul and strength of APC is gone – Wike

The soul and strength of APC is gone – Wike

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Carnival in Calabar

Famous Calabar Carnival ends in a pool of blood, 7 dead, 29 injured

Unknown gunmen

Biafra agitators kidnap female soldier, threaten to behead her [PICS]

4th Mainland Bridge. [Twitter:MrJAGS]

Lagos govt picks preferred bidder for 4th Mainland Bridge construction

Omobolanle Raheem.

Raheem: Council boss renames street after lawyer killed by Lagos cop