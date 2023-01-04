Ex-Minister loses traditional title because he 'disrespected' Bauchi Governor

The Bauchi Emirate Council Emirate according to The Punch removed Kirfi from being a Council Member for the second time in five years.

The removal of the retired federal civil servant was announced in a letter addressed to him by the Secretary of the Bauchi Emirate Council, Alhaji Shehu Mudi Muhammad.

In the letter titled “Removal from office as a Council Member and Traditional Title of Wazirin Bauchi,” Muhammad said Kirfi was removed because of his “disloyalty and disrespectful” to the governor.

The letter reads: “I am directed to refer to a letter received from the Ministry of Local Government Affairs of reference No: MLG/LG/S/72/T dated 30th December 2022.

“The content of the said letter indicated your disloyalty and disrespect to the Executive Governor of the State and the government. It therefore directed for your removal with immediate effect.

“In view of the above, you are hereby removed from office as Wazirin Bauchi and also as a Council Member of Bauchi Emirate.”

This is the second time the Bauchi Emirate Council would strip the former minister of his traditional title.

In March 2017, the council suspended Kirfi with immediate effect for his alleged “disloyalty and unruly behaviour.”

However, in August 2020, Governor Bala Mohammed intervened and the suspension was lifted.