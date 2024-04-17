I hope ₦1,000 diesel price isn't predatory - Ex-MAN boss tells Dangote

Adegbite gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ota, Ogun.

Adegbite said the decision of Dangote Refinery to reduce the price of diesel was a welcome development as this would help businesses to thrive in the face of current economic challenges in the country.

“The reduction of diesel price from ₦1,200 to ₦1,000 is a very good development and it will reduce the cost of doing business.

“We hope it can be sustained and not just predatory pricing,” he said.

NAN reports that Tony Chiejina, the spokesperson for Dangote Group, announced in a statement on Tuesday.