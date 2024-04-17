I hope ₦1,000 diesel price isn't predatory - Ex-MAN boss tells Dangote
He stated that the reduced price of diesel is a welcome development that would help businesses to thrive in current economic challenges in the country.
Adegbite gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ota, Ogun.
Adegbite said the decision of Dangote Refinery to reduce the price of diesel was a welcome development as this would help businesses to thrive in the face of current economic challenges in the country.
“The reduction of diesel price from ₦1,200 to ₦1,000 is a very good development and it will reduce the cost of doing business.
“We hope it can be sustained and not just predatory pricing,” he said.
NAN reports that Tony Chiejina, the spokesperson for Dangote Group, announced in a statement on Tuesday.
Dangote Refinery rolled out the product three weeks ago at a reduced price of ₦1,200 per litre, representing over 30% reduction from the previous market price of about ₦1,600 per litre.
