Ex-Kogi speaker wants Nigerians to give Tinubu more time to settle down

In an interview with journalists on Sunday, September 29, 2024, Kolawole urged Nigerians to exercise a little more patience, saying the president is working tirelessly to put things right.

The ex-speaker acknowledged the challenges facing Nigeria, adding that the president’s reforms may bite hard but would solve the country’s problems.

He said, “The APC government has come to stay to the best of my knowledge. I also strongly believe that we are in a trying moment as far as the nation’s economy and Nigerians are concerned.

“In actual sense, President Tinubu needs more time to settle down fully because of the rot in the system from where we as a nation are coming from. It will take a while for us as a nation to come out of our challenges. The ongoing reforms may be biting hard, but it is a process to take us to our dreamland.”

According to him, the hardship Nigerians are going through is part of Tinubu’s economic reforms.

“He has his objectives and reasons for contesting. The roadmap of President Tinubu, I can assure will take us out of the woods. When we were running up and down for President Tinubu during the electioneering campaigns, he told us without mincing words that he would reform Nigeria, but as it is today everything we are passing through today is part of the reform,” he said.

