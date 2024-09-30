ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ex-Kogi speaker wants Nigerians to give Tinubu more time to settle down

Bayo Wahab

Kolawole says the hardship Nigerians are going through is part of Tinubu’s economic reforms.

Prince Mathew Kolawole and President Bola Tinubu.
Prince Mathew Kolawole and President Bola Tinubu.

Recommended articles

In an interview with journalists on Sunday, September 29, 2024, Kolawole urged Nigerians to exercise a little more patience, saying the president is working tirelessly to put things right.

The ex-speaker acknowledged the challenges facing Nigeria, adding that the president’s reforms may bite hard but would solve the country’s problems.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “The APC government has come to stay to the best of my knowledge. I also strongly believe that we are in a trying moment as far as the nation’s economy and Nigerians are concerned.

“In actual sense, President Tinubu needs more time to settle down fully because of the rot in the system from where we as a nation are coming from. It will take a while for us as a nation to come out of our challenges. The ongoing reforms may be biting hard, but it is a process to take us to our dreamland.”

According to him, the hardship Nigerians are going through is part of Tinubu’s economic reforms.

“He has his objectives and reasons for contesting. The roadmap of President Tinubu, I can assure will take us out of the woods. When we were running up and down for President Tinubu during the electioneering campaigns, he told us without mincing words that he would reform Nigeria, but as it is today everything we are passing through today is part of the reform,” he said.

ALSO READ: Nigerian youths cry out over economic hardship

ADVERTISEMENT

With Tinubu’s reforms, Kolawole believes the country would witness more development and more food production that would put food on Nigerians’ tables.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria specialising in politics, relations, special reports, development, and investigative journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ex-Kogi speaker wants Nigerians to give Tinubu more time to settle down

Ex-Kogi speaker wants Nigerians to give Tinubu more time to settle down

Katsina children suffer waterborne diseases as corps member revives 3 boreholes

Katsina children suffer waterborne diseases as corps member revives 3 boreholes

Army troops eliminates 8 terrorists, rescues 40 hostages, seizes weapons

Army troops eliminates 8 terrorists, rescues 40 hostages, seizes weapons

Amid economic issues, APC chieftain urges Nigerians to celebrate October 1

Amid economic issues, APC chieftain urges Nigerians to celebrate October 1

Lagos Govt charges property owners 'Land Use Fee' for State development

Lagos Govt charges property owners 'Land Use Fee' for State development

NAF air strikes destroy terrorists’ logistics base in Kaduna

NAF air strikes destroy terrorists’ logistics base in Kaduna

FG sends flood alerts as 3-day rains, thunderstorms set to hit Nigeria from Monday

FG sends flood alerts as 3-day rains, thunderstorms set to hit Nigeria from Monday

FG approves ₦350bn to support dams, irrigation facilities – Minister

FG approves ₦350bn to support dams, irrigation facilities – Minister

More than 40% of Nigerians now enjoy 20 hours of power supply daily - Adelabu

More than 40% of Nigerians now enjoy 20 hours of power supply daily - Adelabu

Pulse Sports

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Uba Sani received the prestigious 100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa 2024 plaque and certificate. [Facebook]

Gov Sani lauded for free education, student feeding in Kaduna

Maiduguri flood victims

Borno Govt disburses ₦4.4bn of ₦13.1bn flood donations to Maiduguri victims

Medical experts caution against self-medication, abuse of antibiotics

Experts warn Nigerians about dangers of self-medication, misuse of antibiotics

NDLEA arrests ex-convict with 817 wraps of cocaine worth ₦4.6bn at Lagos airport

NDLEA arrests ex-convict with 817 wraps of cocaine worth ₦4.6bn at Lagos airport