Ex- Imo Chief of Staff lauds Tinubu on fuel subsidy

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said one can only commend someone who has the guts to quickly talk about the issue of fuel subsidy and to remove it.

Former Chief of Staff to Imo Government, Mr Uche Nwosu (Daily Post)
Nwosu said this when he spoke in Abuja at a virtual news conference.

“Looking at the issue of fuel subsidy, one can only commend someone who has the guts to quickly talk about the issue of fuel subsidy and to remove it.

“This is a bold step in the right direction to strengthen our economy and boost living conditions.

“Tinubu mentioned establishing a commodity board and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to unify the exchange rate and balance interest rates.

“He also talked about implementing electricity generation, both transmission and distribution at the state levels, which means that the new law passed by former President Buhari will give states power to generate power,” he said.

Nwosu added: ”All this are laudable outlined policies that if the president is able to abide with, these key economic policies would provide the new Nigeria that we would be proud to live in.

“The most important thing now is prompt implemention and effective execution.”

