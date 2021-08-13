Ex-General advises FG to deploy repentant Boko Haram members to farms

Sura said the repentant terrorists should be used to cultivate agricultural products that they deprived the Internally Displaced Persons and other Nigerians to produce.

He said this in a statement titled ‘Treat Boko Haram repentant terrorists as prisoners of war.’

Describing ex-terrorists as prisoners of war, Sura said they should rather be treated as persons serving prison terms and subjected to a condition below those in the IDP camps.

He said, “In the case of repentant Boko Haram, they should be treated as persons in prison with hard labour to serve as deterrent.

“Imprisonment with hard labour which defines minimum condition for detentions such as accommodation, feeding, medical, food and clothing etc., should not be in consonant with the Geneva convention.

“I will therefore suggest that the BH repentant should be treated lower than the provisions given to the Internally Displaced Persons.

“They should be treated to bring true repentance and dignity to human life.

“They should be used to cultivate agricultural products that they deprived the IDPs and other Nigerians to produce.”