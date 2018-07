news

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Aloysius Katsina-Alu, has died after a brief illness in a hospital in Abuja.

His death was confirmed by Awassam Bassey, spokesperson of current CJN, Walter Onnoghen, on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

Bassey said the demise of the 76-year-old Katsina-Alu was confirmed by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hadizatu Mustapha, who was informed by Katsina-Alu's personal assistant.

Katsina-Alu, a Benue State native, served as CJN between December 2009 and August 2011.