Even my children confirmed Sanwo-Olu is my father - Delta man

Nurudeen Shotayo

Emmanuel Sanwo-Olu had filed a lawsuit seeking a declaration that the Lagos State Governor is his biological father.

In a recent interview with The Punch, Emmanuel said his children confirmed that the Lagos State Governor is his biological father.

"Even my children confirmed that he is my father when the shock I felt when I first saw his picture didn’t allow me to identify him as my father. Two of my kids look like him," Emmanuel told the paper.

Pulse had earlier reported that the 27-year-old father of three had approached the Delta State High Court 2 sitting in Effurun to compel Governor Sanwo-Olu to accept his parenthood claim.

Speaking after a court proceeding on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Emmanuel expressed a strong desire to see the governor whom he claimed he had not seen since he was born.

Explaining how he found out Sanwo-Olu fathered him, the claimant said his mother had just confirmed to him that he was conceived after a conjugal meeting between her and the Governor back in 1994.

According to him, his mother, who hails from the Oleri community in the Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, maintained that she had him for Sanwo-Olu before she married another man for whom she had other children.

When asked by The Punch to clarify if he was doing this to get attention and smear the governor's image, Emmanuel said he only wants to know his father "because a child is a product of two people."

Nurudeen Shotayo
