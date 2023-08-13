EU selects Bauchi varsity for grant on Masters Degree

This is contained in a statement by Mr Zailani Bappa, Director, Information and Public Relations, ATBU, in Bauchi on Sunday.

According to him, the institution is one of the eight universities selected by the EU across the world for the programme.

Bappa explained that, five out of the eight universities selected were from Nigeria.

He listed them to include; Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi state, University of Portharcourt, University of Abuja.

Others, he said included; the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife and the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in Abia.

He explained that the approval for the grant was given by the EU Culture Executive Agency to establish International Msc Programme in embedded Artificial Intelligence as part of its vision for human capacity development in Higher Institutions.

“The EU erasmus is aimed at integrating artificial capabilities into embedded system to enhance skill set for modelling, design and analysis for Engineers.

“It has the capability to strengthen the Nigerian Higher Education training curriculars with state-of-the-art, European standard technology.

