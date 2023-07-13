EU-SDGN sensitises Imo stakeholders on peaceful, non-violent guber poll

European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) has commenced a four-day sensitisation campaign for the conduct of a peaceful and non-violent governorship poll in Imo.

The EU-SDGN’s Community Engagement, Awareness, Sensitisation and Discussion Forum, which commenced on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in Owerri was organised for stakeholders, ahead of the Nov. 11 governorship election in the state.

In a speech, the Technical Officer of EU-SDGN Project, Mrs Grace Sambo, said the EU-SDGN aimed to engage and solicit the support of stakeholders towards peaceful and non-violent election.

Sambo, who is also an official of SOS Children’s Village (SOS CVN), an implementing partner of EU-SDGN, said the sensitisation would end on Saturday with an engagement with youth groups.

“The aim of the sensitisation is to enable stakeholders discuss security issues, challenges and efforts being made to tackle them.

“Our aim is to change the negative perception that had generated violence to positive perception that promotes peace and non-violence election,” she said.

Sambo said the four-day community sensitisation would involve various stakeholders, including traditional and religious leaders, youths and women groups, artisans and security agencies. She said the EU-SDGN would also provide trainings on peace building and eye-witness reporting for the women and youth participants.

Also, the Technical Coordinator of SOS CVN, Mr David Gabriel, said the objective was to engage diverse structures at different levels to promote peaceful elections and peace in the state.

In a keynote address, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Barde, urged traditional and religious leaders to support security agencies in ensuring peace in their domains during the governorship election.

Barde, represented by CSP Michael Abattam, said: “they can organise seminars, town hall meetings on voters’ education and their rights as enshrined in the Constitution and Electoral Act.

“They can help in sensitising the electorate on the need to participate actively during the gubernatorial election.

“They can easily create awareness for parents and guardians to warn or advise their children and wards on the dangers lurking, if they got themselves involved in thuggery or other vices,” he further said.

The police chief assured the residents that the command would continue to protect lives and rights of persons against all forms of abuse and victimisation. In a remark, the state Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Mr Sunday Ovie, commended the EU-SDGN for organising the programme.

Ovie, represented by an Assistant Commandant of the corps, Mr Joshua Osuoka, said the organisation was committed to peaceful and non-violence election in the state.

The Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Emeka Okoronkwo, represented by Mr Anthony Ahize, said Gov. Hope Uzodimma had invested a lot to engage the youths in meaningful ventures.

“The governor, through the ministry, has invested in youths’ sports to prevent them from engaging in violence.

“He has provided grants, organised seminars and workshops and empowered at least 3,000 youths after organising the programmes this year alone,” he said.