ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EU reiterates support for Tinubu’s developmental policies

Shettima, who expressed concern about migration issues, called on the EU to join hands with the Tinubu administration in creating jobs in the digital world.

EU reiterates support for Tinubu’s developmental policies [NAN]
EU reiterates support for Tinubu’s developmental policies [NAN]

Recommended articles

The union’s Managing Director, External Action Service, Rita Laranjinha, unveiled the support when she briefed Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on the forthcoming Ministerial Dialogue, scheduled for Oct. 19.

Rits, who pledged that the EU would continue to identify more areas of collaboration, disclosed that she was in the country ahead of the Ministerial Dialogue with Nigerian officials.

“This Ministerial Dialogue will be chaired by the Vice President of the EU Mission."

ADVERTISEMENT

He will be here to hold meetings with members of the Nigerian government to take stock of the relations between the EU and Nigeria in different areas and to prepare the way forward in this relationship.

“Today, it was very clear that there is a lot of common interest in the relationship but there is still a lot more to do.

“Nigeria matters in the region, continent and the world, and the EU wants to make sure that we will be a partner of choice for Nigeria.”

She thanked the vice president for his support, adding that the EU delegation was committed to working closely with Nigeria in the different areas of trade, investments, energy, digitalization, peace and security matters.

While welcoming the team to the Presidential Villa, Shettima reiterated Nigeria’s resolve to remain open to interventions that work.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that mutual and beneficial partnerships remained the utmost in President Tinubu’s foreign policy directive.

He maintained that the Tinubu administration remains a breath of fresh air despite its current share of challenges.

“The nation, like a phoenix, will rise from the ashes of despair and soar. Support us and we will, in turn, support, not just West Africa but also the entire African continent as a result of our Domino effect.

“We are really out to reposition this country. God has blessed this nation. We have not utilised half of our arable and fertile land, as well as our bountiful human resources.

“We are ready to partner with the EU in the execution of mutually beneficial projects and programmes to the benefit of Nigerians.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Shettima, who expressed concern about migration issues, called on the EU to join hands with the Tinubu administration in creating jobs in the digital world.

He added that the EU agenda perfectly blends with the eight-point agenda of the Tinubu administration.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Mbah lauds President Tinubu for ensuring safety, stability on roads

Gov Mbah lauds President Tinubu for ensuring safety, stability on roads

ASR Africa commences construction of ₦2.5bn oncology centre in Kwara

ASR Africa commences construction of ₦2.5bn oncology centre in Kwara

EU reiterates support for Tinubu’s developmental policies

EU reiterates support for Tinubu’s developmental policies

Tribunal dismisses APC’s petitions, affirms Alex Otti's election

Tribunal dismisses APC’s petitions, affirms Alex Otti's election

FG to hold food security summit to boost production

FG to hold food security summit to boost production

We fight to end breast cancer from killing our women – Female doctors

We fight to end breast cancer from killing our women – Female doctors

Why Nigerian scholars were not nominated for Nobel Prize

Why Nigerian scholars were not nominated for Nobel Prize

Customs intercepts foreign rice, others worth ₦1.76bn in September

Customs intercepts foreign rice, others worth ₦1.76bn in September

In US, Tinubu courts Nigeria’s diaspora resources for national development

In US, Tinubu courts Nigeria’s diaspora resources for national development

Pulse Sports

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

Nigeria gained independence in 1960 and many activists, politicians and journalists contributed to the feat. [Pulse NG]

6 key figures who paved the way for Nigeria’s Independence in 1960

Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC. [Guardian]

Labour unions to decide on strike today following their meeting with FG